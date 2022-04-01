Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.56.

Shares of NYSE MUR traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.18. 89,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,531. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 2.68. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $43.20.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

In other news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

