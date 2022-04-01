musicMagpie’s (MMAG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

LON:MMAG opened at GBX 41.25 ($0.54) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 149.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.46 million and a P/E ratio of -3.25. musicMagpie has a 52 week low of GBX 41.25 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65).

Get musicMagpie alerts:

In related news, insider Ian Storey acquired 95,238 shares of musicMagpie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £49,523.76 ($64,872.62).

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.