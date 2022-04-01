Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.31% and a negative net margin of 245.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $228.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.54. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 253,415 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBRV. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

