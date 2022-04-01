NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Shares Down 7.2%

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.55 and last traded at C$4.62. Approximately 313,518 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 209,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.98.

GRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88. The stock has a market cap of C$761.63 million and a P/E ratio of -43.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.52.

NanoXplore ( TSE:GRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoXplore Company Profile (TSE:GRA)

