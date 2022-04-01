NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Shares Down 7.2%

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.55 and last traded at C$4.62. Approximately 313,518 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 209,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.98.
GRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Thursday, December 16th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88. The stock has a market cap of C$761.63 million and a P/E ratio of -43.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.52.
NanoXplore Company Profile (TSE:GRA)
