National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,220 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 32,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 50,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 158,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.82. The stock had a trading volume of 27,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,734. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.00. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $72.62 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

