National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 21.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.84. 113,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,172,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day moving average is $104.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

