National Asset Management Inc. Buys 80,853 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,853 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,398,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,886,000 after buying an additional 1,131,576 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,904,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter.

FALN remained flat at $$27.76 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,024. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

