National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.40. The stock had a trading volume of 30,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,342. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.67 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

