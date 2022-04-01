National Asset Management Inc. Has $5.99 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,884 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,529,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,070 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,643 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,340 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,452,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,485,000 after purchasing an additional 217,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,685,000 after purchasing an additional 96,402 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.71. 5,409,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,043,753. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $64.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.21.

