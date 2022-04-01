National Bank Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27.

NGD has been the subject of several other reports. upped their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.41.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$2.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.94. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.29 and a 12 month high of C$2.68.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

