National Bank Financial Comments on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $2.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.46. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.91.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$76.50 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$58.02 and a one year high of C$89.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$69.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.85 billion and a PE ratio of 27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.11%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.21, for a total transaction of C$1,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,437,377.08. Also, Director Sean Boyd bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$66.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$667,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,899,455.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

