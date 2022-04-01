National Bank Financial Comments on TELUS Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion.

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.95.

TSE T opened at C$32.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$25.03 and a 1-year high of C$33.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.75 billion and a PE ratio of 26.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.18%.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$231,957.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,036,686.19.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

