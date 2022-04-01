National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 23,984 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 197,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 81,446 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,488,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FITB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FITB opened at $43.04 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

