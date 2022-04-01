National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.02 Million in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,085,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 527.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 433,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 364,321 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $72,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,250,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,053 shares of company stock valued at $25,240,844. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $105.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.