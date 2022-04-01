National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.02 Million in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FXY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $5,246,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,712 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,550,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $6,081,000.

Shares of FXY stock opened at $76.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.96. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a twelve month low of $75.63 and a twelve month high of $87.58.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

