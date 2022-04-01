National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total value of $1,904,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMD. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

NYSE:RMD opened at $242.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.51. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.09 and a 52 week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

