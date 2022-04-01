National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 11,429 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

BAH stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

