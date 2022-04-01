National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 938.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 424,908 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,848,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 130,562 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 53,822 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average is $65.01. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

