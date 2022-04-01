National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 302.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Signify Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

XSD opened at $207.45 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $157.26 and a 52-week high of $250.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.45.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.