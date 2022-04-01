National Healthcare (NYSE:NHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Healthcare (NYSE:NHCGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NHC opened at $70.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.28. National Healthcare has a 52 week low of $61.98 and a 52 week high of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

