National Healthcare (NYSE:NHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Healthcare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NHC opened at $70.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.28. National Healthcare has a 52 week low of $61.98 and a 52 week high of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About National Healthcare (Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

