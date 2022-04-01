National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on NATI. StockNews.com lowered National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Instruments news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 219.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $836,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter worth about $536,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 51.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 330,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after buying an additional 164,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

