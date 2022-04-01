NBT Bank N A NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,429,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,489,000 after acquiring an additional 907,484 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,200,000 after acquiring an additional 836,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,240,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,172. The company has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

