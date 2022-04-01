NBT Bank N A NY Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,733 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $221.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.29. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

