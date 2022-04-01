NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.36.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.54. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth $65,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

