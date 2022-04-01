Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nestlé from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Nestlé from €50.00 ($54.95) to €51.00 ($56.04) in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $130.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.45. Nestlé has a one year low of $111.00 and a one year high of $141.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile (Get Rating)

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

