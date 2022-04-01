Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,372 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 2.6% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,417 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 98.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.0% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.94.

NFLX traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,443,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,261,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $382.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

