NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NETGEAR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NTGR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.70. 3,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $725.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 24.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

