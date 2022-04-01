Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NLST stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 165,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,347. Netlist has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $10.20.
About Netlist (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Netlist (NLST)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.