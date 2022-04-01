Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NLST stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 165,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,347. Netlist has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $10.20.

Get Netlist alerts:

About Netlist (Get Rating)

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.