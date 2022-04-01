Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Shares of NBIX opened at $93.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.96. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.02, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $803,647.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,239 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,011,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,039,000 after acquiring an additional 63,207 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

