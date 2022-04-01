New Capital Management LP Buys 649 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $106.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,581,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,083,443. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.97 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.54.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

