New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 75,573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 934,292 shares.The stock last traded at $44.81 and had previously closed at $42.61.

Several research analysts have commented on NFE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.21 and a beta of 1.46.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

