New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NEWR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.22.

Get New Relic alerts:

NYSE:NEWR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.33. The stock had a trading volume of 20,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,033. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.09.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $3,194,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $179,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,328. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Caas Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 35,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,122,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Engaged Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.