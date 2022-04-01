New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 23,946 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,946 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Uniti Group worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Uniti Group by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

