New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.91 Million Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Exponent worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 96.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exponent by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Exponent by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Exponent by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $108.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.88. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.49 and a 1 year high of $127.61.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director George H. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

