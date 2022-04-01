New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.21% of Minerals Technologies worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTX opened at $66.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.39. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

MTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CL King cut their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

