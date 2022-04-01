New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.65 Million Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Papa John’s International worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 30.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $105.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.90. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.82 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,264.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,000.00%.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

