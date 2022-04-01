New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.88 Million Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Boston Beer worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after purchasing an additional 176,197 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 860.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Boston Beer by 108.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,742 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in Boston Beer by 337.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 616.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,270,000 after purchasing an additional 34,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

SAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $719.53.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $388.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 377.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.97. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Profile (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.