New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.5% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

