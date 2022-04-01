New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,516 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Ingevity worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGVT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $64.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 2.08.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

