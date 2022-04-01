New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Plexus worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 10.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 35.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 22.5% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $81.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average of $87.90.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $817.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.30 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,231 shares of company stock valued at $624,822 in the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

