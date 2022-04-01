NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.85

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 3049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,093.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,275,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $48,176.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,045. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

