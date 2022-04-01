NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

OTCMKTS NSRCF opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.46. NextSource Materials has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74.

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

