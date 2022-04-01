NFT Index Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,007.00 (NFTI)

NFT Index (NFTI) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for $2,007.02 or 0.04448922 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NFT Index has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFT Index has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $1,007.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00037225 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00108278 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

