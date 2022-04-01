NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Up 6.8%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.29. 6,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 237,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.79.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 154.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

