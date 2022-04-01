NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Boosted by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 5.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.18. 50,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,226,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.94 and its 200-day moving average is $152.91.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

