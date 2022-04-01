NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 76,900 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISCA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Discovery by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Discovery stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

