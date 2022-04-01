NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,638,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,443.33.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,475.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,138.00 and a 12 month high of $1,513.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,306.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,271.17.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.53 by ($0.82). Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 76.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total transaction of $2,229,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

