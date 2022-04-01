NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,713 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE QSR opened at $58.39 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.30%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.