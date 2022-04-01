NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $741.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $706.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $767.72. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $662.26 and a 12-month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $847.94.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

