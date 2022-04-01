NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 35,665 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,665 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 152.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total transaction of $60,741.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $289,495.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,201 shares of company stock worth $6,001,978 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $222.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.08. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.39 and a 1 year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

